Amaravati ryots march to Durga temple in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of farmers including women from the capital region villages of Amaravati took a padayatra (foot march) to offer prayers at the famous Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, following the Parliament’s decision granting legal status to Amaravati as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The farmers began their padayatra at around 8 am from the Kondaveeduvagu anicut area, carrying traditional offerings such as sarees, turmeric, vermilion, and other sacred items as part of their vows. The procession passed through the Prakasam Barrage and proceeded via Kanaka Durga Nagar road to reach the hill shrine atop Indrakeeladri.

Upon arrival at the temple entrance, the farmers were warmly received by Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), who joined them in the procession near the temple.

Under the supervision of temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik, temple priests welcomed the farmers at the main Rajagopuram and facilitated special darshan of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga.

After the darshan, the farmers were offered Vedic blessings, sacred kumkum, and prasadam by the temple authorities. The participants also partook in the annaprasdan before concluding their possession. The farmers described the padayatra as a gesture of gratitude and fulfilment of vows made during the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the capital issue. For several years, Amaravati farmers have led sustained protests, rallies, and legal battles demanding recognition of Amaravati as the sole capital.

Expressing relief and happiness over the recent developments, they said the temple visit symbolised both faith and perseverance. They reiterated their commitment to protecting Amaravati and thanked supporters who stood by their agitation.