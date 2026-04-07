APSRTC clears promotions for 146 gazetted posts after a four-year gap

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has initiated promotions to 146 gazetted posts after a gap of nearly four years.

The move follows the approval of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said the APSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC and MD) N Balasubramanyam.

In an official release on Monday, the VC and MD said the long-pending promotions, which had been stalled since 2021, have now been cleared, bringing renewed enthusiasm among employees and administrative staff.

As part of the process, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) convened on April 6, 2026, at RTC House in Vijayawada to finalize the panel for the year 2025-26.

The committee approved promotions across seven gazetted cadres.

These include 46 posts of Assistant Manager (Traffic), 23 Assistant Engineers (Mechanical), 24 Assistant Managers (Personnel), 24 Assistant Managers (Finance), 15 Assistant Managers (Materials), 10 Assistant Engineers (Civil), and four Chief Security Inspectors, taking the total to 146.

APSRTC VC and MD said promotions for 146 of 214 identified vacancies were taken up in the first phase, with the rest to follow. He said the process was transparent. Employee unions welcomed the move, saying it would boost morale and improve efficiency and service delivery.