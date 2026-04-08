ACB arrests Endowments Asst Commissioner Shanti

Simultaneous searches were carried out at four locations in Tadepalli and Undavalli, including her residence. During the raids, officials seized incriminating documents and unearthed assets such as a residential flat in Vizag, a G+2 building at Kunchanapalli, around 770 grams of gold ornaments, nearly 3 kg of silver articles, cash worth Rs 1.15 lakh, bank balances of about Rs 3 lakh, a Volkswagen Polo car, a motorcycle, and electronic gadgets.

ACB officials stated that further searches and valuation of assets are in progress. Santhi was taken into custody following due procedure and is being produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Vijayawada. Appointed through APPSC in 2020, she previously served in Vizag and Vijayawada. She was under suspension from July 2024 to March 2026 and is currently awaiting posting.