Minister Manohar reviews gas supply, orders crackdown on delivery delays

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Wednesday held a video conference with senior officials, joint collectors, and representatives of oil companies to review gas supply and procurement arrangements for the Rabi season.

The Minister stressed the need for continuous monitoring of gas distribution and strict action against agencies repeatedly failing to deliver cylinders on time.

He directed that all backlog bookings be cleared within the week and instructed officials to track complaints received through call centers and media. Rural delivery delays must be addressed with daily reviews, he added.

Manohar highlighted central government guidelines on distributing 5 kg gas cylinders and kerosene in areas of need.