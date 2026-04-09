Shankar Vilas ROB in Guntur will be completed by May 2027: R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy

GUNTUR: R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said the long-pending Shankar Vilas Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in Guntur will be completed by May 2027, bringing relief to residents awaiting the project for decades.

The Minister inspected the site and said the government is redeveloping the nearly 70-year-old bridge under the CM’s directions. He called it a long-cherished dream of Guntur residents.

He said the project, sanctioned at Rs 98 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund Setu Bandhan scheme, will have a 930-metre, four-lane bridge.

He added that engineers are increasing the height to meet future needs, including electric lines and double-decker trains.

He said works are progressing at a brisk pace and directed officials to complete the project ahead of schedule without inconveniencing the public.

He said reviving the dilapidated bridge marks a key achievement of the current government. He accused opposition leaders of making unwarranted remarks for political relevance and said the public is aware of the previous regime’s lack of development.

The Minister said the state is prioritising both welfare and development.

He said Guntur district has 974 km of Roads and Buildings roads, with works worth Rs 159.41 crore underway.

He added that nearly 27,000 km of roads across the state have been made pothole-free within nine months and that works worth Rs 3,000 crore are being taken up within 20 months.