NTR district identifies 123 black spots, inspects 28 accident-prone areas, ramps up road safety measures

VIJAYAWADA: In a step towards improving road safety, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu conducted a comprehensive ‘black spots’ identification drive across the district on Friday.

The initiative, carried out along with officials from 12 departments, aims to reduce road accidents and prevent fatalities through coordinated action.

The officials undertook a 40-kilometre bus tour from Ketanakonda to Enikepadu, inspecting 28 accident-prone areas. Key stretches included Ibrahimpatnam Ring centre, Guntupalli, Gollapudi, Bhavanipuram, Ramavarappadu Ring, Benz Circle, Kanakadurga Flyover entry, and other busy junctions.

Officials examined each location in detail and instructed the concerned departments to take immediate measures to address safety issues. Officials said that 123 black spots have been identified in the district based on accident data from the past three years, and efforts are underway to rectify them.

The NTR district said that road accident deaths in the NTR police commissionerate reduced from 453 in 2024 to 378 in 2025, attributing the decline to awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement. However, he noted that overspeeding continues to be a major cause of accidents. He emphasised strict enforcement of traffic rules, including mandatory helmet use, action against drunk driving, and curbing underage driving. Advanced surveillance systems are also being used to monitor traffic violations and analyse accident patterns.

NTR Collector G Lakshmisha stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination and urged motorists to follow traffic regulations. He assured that infrastructure improvements at identified black spots would be taken up soon to enhance road safety across the district.