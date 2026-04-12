Senior advocate dies as truck falls on BMW car in NTR District

VIJAYAWADA: A senior advocate of the AP and Telangana High Courts, Bodduluri Srinivasa Rao, was killed in a tragic road accident at Keesara Toll Gate in Kanchikacherla mandal of NTR District on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a cement-laden truck, reportedly after losing control, overturned onto his BMW car that had stopped at the toll plaza while travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

According to officials, Srinivasa Rao was alone in the vehicle and was driving at the time of the accident.

The impact completely crushed the car, leading to his instant death. Police and toll plaza staff rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The overturned truck was later lifted with the help of three JCBs.

The accident caused severe traffic disruption on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway, especially due to heavy weekend traffic.

Vehicles were diverted and allowed to pass on one side, resulting in long queues.