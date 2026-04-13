Upper Sileru power house set for major pumped storage transformation

VIJAYAWADA: Tucked away in the scenic, forested landscapes of the Chintapalli Agency area, the Upper Sileru Power House remains one of Andhra Pradesh’s oldest yet most dependable hydroelectric stations.
Commissioned more than six decades ago, the project continues to play a vital role in the State’s power generation network, standing as a testament to both engineering foresight and sustained maintenance.
The project harnesses the waters of the Sileru River through a weir at Guntawada, located nine miles downstream of the Balimela reservoir. With an average annual rainfall of nearly 1,388 mm in its catchment area, the station benefits from a steady inflow of water, ensuring consistent power generation.
Developed in two stages, the Upper Sileru project has an installed capacity of 240 MW. The first stage, commissioned in 1967-68, introduced two units of 60 MW each, marking a milestone in the region’s hydroelectric development. The second stage, completed in 1994-95, added another two units of 60 MW each, strengthening the station’s capacity.
The technology behind the project reflects both international collaboration and domestic innovation. The first-stage turbines were sourced from Excherwyss & Charmilles of Switzerland, with generators supplied by Oerlikon.
The second-stage units were indigenously manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, showcasing India’s growing capabilities in the power sector. Equipped with vertical Francis turbine generators, the station has consistently delivered reliable output.
With an annual energy generation potential of around 575 million units, the plant has surpassed its designed operational life of 35 years yet continues to perform efficiently, thanks to systematic renovation and modernisation initiatives.
Looking ahead, the Upper Sileru region is set to undergo a major transformation with the development of a large-scale pumped storage project. Currently under execution, the project will have a total capacity of 1,350 MW, comprising nine reversible units of 150 MW each. It will utilise the existing Guntawada reservoir as the upper reservoir and the Donkarayi reservoir as the lower reservoir.
The pumped storage system represents a critical advancement in modern energy management. During periods of surplus electricity—particularly from renewable sources such as solar and wind—water will be pumped from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir using reversible pump-turbine units.