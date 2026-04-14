ADC orders strict fire safety overhaul at Amaravati camp sites

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi has issued strict directives to all contractors and project management consultancies operating within the capital region to strengthen fire safety measures at their camp sites.
The ADC emphasised that no negligence will be tolerated and warned that surprise inspections will be conducted across the 320-km stretch, including trunk roads and 12 LPS zones.
Engineering and ESMU officials have been instructed to conduct continuous site visits to ensure compliance with fire prevention protocols.
Contractors have been directed to maintain clear access routes for fire engines and water tankers, ensure proper spacing between material stacks, and keep stockyards free of dry vegetation and flammable waste.
The circular mandates availability of water tankers, fire extinguishers, and trained personnel capable of handling emergency situations.
ADC ordered installation of CCTV, adequate lighting, and 24-hour security watch towers to prevent unauthorised entry. Regular risk assessments must be carried out to identify faulty wiring or unsafe storage of combustible materials.
The corporation reiterated that strict action will be taken against violators, urging all contractors to treat fire safety as a top operational priority.
GUIDELINES ISSUED FOR OFFICIALS
Maintain clear access for fire engines and water tankers
Keep at least 50 meters of clean space around stockyards, free of dry vegetation and waste
Ensure 24x7 availability of water tankers with pressure systems
Install and regularly inspect fire extinguishers at key points
Train site staff in fire equipment use and emergency response
Set up CCTV cameras covering all critical areas
Provide adequate lighting, especially at night
Deploy security personnel on elevated watch towers for full-site visibility
Fence the premises and maintain round-the-clock security to prevent unauthorised access
Conduct regular fire risk assessments to detect faulty wiring or unsafe storage
Store flammable liquids/materials only in designated safe zones
Strictly follow instructions from fire safety officers
Avoid the use of cooking gas or oil stoves in parked vehicles near camp sites