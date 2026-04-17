Mango trade picks up pace at Nunna market

VIJAYAWADA: Mango trade at the Nunna Mango Market has gathered strong momentum as the season progresses, with daily arrivals currently reaching around 200 tonnes, bringing relief and optimism to farmers and traders. Robust demand from key consuming states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other northern regions is driving brisk exports, with nearly 3,000 tonnes shipped so far.

Popular varieties, including Banginapalli, Totapuri, and Cheruku Rasalu are dominating arrivals and fetching encouraging prices. Banginapalli is currently priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 60,000 per ton,ne depending on quality, while Totapuri is being sold in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 per ton.

Cheruku Rasalu, known for its sweetness and demand, is fetching between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 per tonne. Traders say the rates are comparatively stable and offering some relief after last year’s losses.

At present, about 21 shops are operating in the market, a noticeable decline from nearly 40 shops that functioned last year. Market observers attribute this reduction to changing trade patterns and a gradual shift in sourcing practices.

Historically, the Nunna market used to witness significantly higher arrivals. About 10 to 15 years ago, the market handled between 1,000 and 1,500 tonnes of mangoes per day during peak season. However, arrivals have declined over the years due to reduction in mango cultivation area, with several orchards reportedly being converted into oil palm farms. This shift in cropping patterns had a direct impact on overall yield and market volumes.