NIRM team studies hill stability at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: A team of scientists from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), Bengaluru, has intensified its field study on the structural stability of hill slopes at the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.
The five-day scientific survey, began on April 15, focusing on assessing geological safety and long-term stability of the hill shrine.
Despite soaring temperatures in Vijayawada, the NIRM team has been carrying out rigorous fieldwork with a focus on ensuring the safety of devotees. On the second day of the study, scientists closely examined the Khondalite rock formations that make up the Indrakeeladri hill, analysing how extreme heat impacts rock strength and structural integrity.
As part of the survey, the team is collecting geotechnical and geological samples from exposed rock outcrops along the national highway and ghat roads leading to the temple. Using advanced instruments, they are scientifically evaluating rock conditions, soil-mixed zones, and areas prone to frequent rockfalls.
The study also aims to assess the feasibility of upcoming major infrastructure projects, including the proposed Pashupatalayam and a second ghat road. “We believe the findings will play a crucial role in guiding safe and sustainable development on the hill,” said the temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik.
He further stated that the survey report is expected to significantly influence the future landscape of Indrakeeladri. He said the recommendations would help implement effective safety measures, reducing risks from landslides and improving infrastructure planning.
“With support from the state government and local representatives, authorities aim to transform Indrakeeladri into a safer and more accessible spiritual destination,” said the EO.