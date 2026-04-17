NIRM team studies hill stability at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: A team of scientists from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), Bengaluru, has intensified its field study on the structural stability of hill slopes at the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.

The five-day scientific survey, began on April 15, focusing on assessing geological safety and long-term stability of the hill shrine.

Despite soaring temperatures in Vijayawada, the NIRM team has been carrying out rigorous fieldwork with a focus on ensuring the safety of devotees. On the second day of the study, scientists closely examined the Khondalite rock formations that make up the Indrakeeladri hill, analysing how extreme heat impacts rock strength and structural integrity.