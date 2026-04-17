NTR CP distributes summer kits to cops, stresses helmet use and traffic discipline

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the intense summer heat, the NTR district commissioner of police (CP) SV Rajashekhara Babu distributed summer kits to traffic police personnel to help them cope with harsh weather conditions while on duty on Thursday.

The kits, comprising hats, water bottles, cooling glasses, neck cooling bands, and bags, were handed over to traffic cops. CP Rajasekhara Babu said several measures had been implemented to streamline traffic management in Vijayawada. He highlighted the success of the ASTRAM app and AI-based tools in improving traffic regulation and reducing congestion. He noted that compared to last year, there has been a decline in road accidents, though efforts are ongoing to reduce them further.

He urged motorists to cooperate with traffic rules, especially by wearing helmets, stating that helmet usage in the city has reached 85 percent. The CP said pending traffic fines could be cleared via WhatsApp and Astra platform.