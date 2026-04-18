Police intensify crackdown on drugs and betting across NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Following a month-long awareness campaign on the harmful effects of ganja and other narcotic substances, the NTR district police have intensified their crackdown on drug abuse and illegal betting with the launch of “Drugs Pai Dandayatra 2.0,” extending the drive to residential colonies.
As part of the initiative, police carried out widespread testing of suspected ganja users across the district. Over the past ten days, nearly 100 individuals were identified as consumers when more than 900 were tested.
Police authorities said all those identified have been referred to counselling centres for rehabilitation and further monitoring, reflecting a balanced approach of enforcement and reform.
Speaking to TNIE, Police Commissioner (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu said the department has also been counselling individuals caught in cricket betting cases over the past three years, advising them to refrain from criminal activities.
He added that such individuals are now being subjected to drug tests using specialised medical kits to assess any link between betting and substance abuse. Highlighting concerns over organised betting networks, the Commissioner announced the formation of a Special Task Force under the supervision of Cyber Crime DCP Krishna Prasanna.
“The team is tasked with dismantling both online and offline betting systems. Using advanced technology, authorities are closely monitoring betting apps, websites, and even dark web operations, while tracking promotional activity on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram,” he said. Police stressed that the focus is not just on participants but also on identifying and eliminating the masterminds behind these networks. Investigations involve high-tech surveillance, including analysis of bank transactions, call detail records, and Internet Protocol data.
“We are considering recommending the inclusion of betting organisers under the Preventive Detention Act, currently used against bootleggers and drug offenders,” he added. The CP said drug tests are now being conducted on individuals involved in crimes such as theft, eve-teasing, and public nuisance. “In one instance, a motorcycle theft suspect tested positive for drug use months after consumption,” he noted, underscoring the lasting impact of narcotics.
The CP said the police are planning to roll out ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra 3.0,’ which will include drug testing in schools and colleges.
“Institutions that report 100 per cent negative results will be awarded a Drug-Free Certificate. We will also conduct surprise inspections and awareness meetings,” he said.