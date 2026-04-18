Vijayawada: Akshaya Tritiya fete at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) executive officer VK Seena Naik said special celebrations will be organised on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Sankara Jayanthi on April 20 and 21 at Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

In a press release issued on Friday, Naik stated that elaborate arrangements are being made to mark the two occasions with special rituals, including the Sri Mahalakshmi Yaagam and Nagarotsavam.

As part of Akshaya Tritiya celebrations on April 20, a Sri Mahalakshmi Yaagam will be conducted at the temple yagashala from 9 am, as per the recommendations of the Vedic committee, for the welfare of all devotees.

On April 21, Shankara Jayanthi will be observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya. The rituals will begin at 8 am with Panchamritabhishekam and special Vedic ceremonies to the idol of Adi Shankaracharya at the puja mandapam. In the evening, a Nagarotsavam will commence at 5 pm from the Mahamandapam, with a procession passing through Arjuna Street, Ratham Centre, Canal Road, Vinayaka Temple and Durga Ghat before returning to the hill shrine.

Meanwhile, State Endowments Department Ex-Officio Secretary Dr M. Harijawahar Lal visited the temple along with his family and offered special prayers. He later inspected the Annaprasadam distribution centre and interacted with devotees to gather feedback on food quality and service.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he directed officials to maintain hygiene, use quality ingredients, and adopt modern equipment in the kitchen. He also emphasised enhancing devotees’ satisfaction and ordered regular monitoring of services.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to providing quality food to devotees, he suggested increasing menu quantities if necessary. On the occasion of his daughter’s birthday, Harijawahar Lal also made a donation to the annadanam scheme.