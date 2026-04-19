Three-day Kondapalli Toys Festival begins

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Kondapalli Toys Festival commenced with great enthusiasm at the Kondapalli Experience Centre, celebrating the region’s rich cultural heritage. Organised by the State Tourism Department, District Tourism Authority, and district administration, the event aims to promote the globally renowned Kondapalli toys.

District Collector G Lakshmisha and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad inaugurated the festival along with local leaders and officials. They visited various stalls showcasing Kondapalli toys, leather puppets, and traditional crafts, interacting with artisans and encouraging their efforts. The Collector said the festival is being organized on the occasion of World Heritage Day to preserve and promote the 400-year-old Kondapalli toy tradition for future generations. He added that the festival will now be held annually and will help expand market opportunities for artisans. A mega carnival featuring 200-300 artists is scheduled for April 19.

MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad announced the top 10 artisans creating innovative designs will be awarded Rs 50,000 each next year.