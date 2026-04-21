AP govt seeks Central panel’s nod to rationalise Kolleru boundaries

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has written to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), seeking approval for the rationalisation of the boundaries of the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary, a major wetland ecosystem located between the Krishna and Godavari river deltas on Monday.

In its detailed letter from the Principal Secretary (Forest department) Kantilal Dande, the State has reportedly urged the Centre to implement the recommendations made during the 48th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), which proposed reducing the sanctuary’s extent by nearly 20,000 acres. The government also explained to the CEC that there has been strong opposition from local residents regarding the existing sanctuary limits.

The letter has formally requested the CEC to lift the stay imposed in 2018 on boundary alterations and permit further action. It also highlighted that the current boundary demarcation has led to growing discontent among villagers, triggering concerns over potential law and order issues in the region. The state argued that revising the boundaries in line with NBWL recommendations would help address these tensions while ensuring balanced conservation and livelihood considerations.

According to officials, the State cabinet, in its meeting held on February 24, 2026, passed a resolution to approach the CEC to seek clearance for modifying the sanctuary limits in line with NBWL recommendations. The move is aimed at bringing clarity to long-pending disputes and facilitating better management of ecologically sensitive zone

Further, the Kolleru Lake Management Authority, in its two separate meetings, recommended that the state proceed with implementing the NBWL’s suggestions.