AP govt to extend financial aid to livestock farmers

VIJAYAWADA: The government is set to provide financial support to livestock farmers through the Pashu Kisan Credit Card (PKCC) scheme, under which loans of up to Rs 3 lakh will be extended without collateral to promote economic empowerment and reduce reliance on high-interest private borrowings.

Director of Animal Husbandry T Damodar Naidu said the scheme will benefit farmers rearing cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, and pigs, enabling them to meet essential expenses and improved livestock management. He noted that loans will be provided at an interest rate of 7 per cent, with an additional 3 per cent interest subvention for beneficiaries who repay within one year, thereby encouraging timely repayment and financial discipline.

He said land-owning farmers and members of self-help groups are eligible to apply.

In addition, the government will construct five cattle shelter homes in each district using MGNREGA funds. Each shelter will be built with `10 lakh on half an acre of land, providing accommodation for 20-25 large animals. The initiative aims to provide care for stray and abandoned animals while strengthening the livestock sector.