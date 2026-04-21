AP's Kondapalli toys set for global push

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to promote AP’s traditional arts, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Monday announced a plan to position the iconic Kondapalli toys on the world map, while developing Kondapalli into a world-class tourism hub. He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of three-day ‘Kondapalli Bommalu Festival-2026,’ held from April 18 to 20 in Kondapalli village of NTR district.

Describing Kondapalli toys as a proud symbol of Telugu heritage, the Minister lauded the exceptional craftsmanship of local artisans, who create the toys using natural materials and vibrant colours. He noted that the festival, which commenced on World Heritage Day (April 18), witnessed an overwhelming response and showcased the rich cultural legacy of the region.

Durgesh announced that the Kondapalli Bommalu Festival will be organised as an official annual event from April 18 to 20 under the Tourism Department. He also revealed proposals to develop Kondapalli as an international-standard “Experience Centre,” where tourists can participate in the traditional toy-making process.