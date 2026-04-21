NTR dist CP lays foundation for bomb detection block in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district commissioner of police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu laid the foundation stone for the construction of a dedicated bomb detection equipment block under the NTR Police Commissionerate, aimed at strengthening security infrastructure and preparedness on Monday.

Rajasekhara Babu emphasised the importance of advanced surveillance and detection systems in ensuring public safety.

The proposed facility will be set up at the City Armed Reserve grounds and will house bomb detection equipment along with trained personnel. These teams, operating under the supervision of senior officers, play a critical role during visits by dignitaries, VVIPs, and other high-profile individuals.

They are actively involved in security arrangements, narcotics control operations, and criminal investigations, ensuring that events and movements take place without disruption. Officials noted that trained bomb detection squads are already being deployed for preventive checks to identify explosive threats in advance. The new block is expected to enhance their efficiency by providing better infrastructure and operational support.