Lagerstroemia add colour to Amaravati Seed Axis Road

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has highlighted the blooming of Lagerstroemia flowers along the Seed Axis Road, the capital’s main arterial link.

The central median is now adorned with clusters of Queen’s Speciosa blossoms in vibrant shades of purple, pink, and light pink, creating a striking seasonal spectacle.

Planted in 2018 under the initiative of then CMD D Lakshmi Parthasarathi, nearly 8,000 saplings now stretch across four kilometres. These trees, which grow, up to five feet, have a lifespan of 15 years, and are being nurtured with nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium fertilisers, and organic inputs. Special water tankers are set daily to prevent pest infestations like black mildew and whiteflies.

The Lagerstroemia flowers bloom in April and May, with a second flush in August and September. Some trees flower year-round, and bunches of blossoms naturally form bouquets swaying with the breeze.

Beyond their ornamental appeal, Lagerstroemia plants are having medicinal properties. They are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories.

In Philippines, its leaves are brewed into tea, while extracts are used in Type-2 diabetes medicines. They are used to treat hypertension, gall bladder, kidney stones and bladder dysfunction. The ADC noted that the Seed Axis Road’s floral display not only enhances Amaravati’s urban landscape but also underscores ecological and medicinal value of these trees.