VMC speeds up desilting ahead of monsoon

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intensified desilting across the city in preparation for the upcoming monsoon, aiming to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth drainage.

With an extensive drainage network spread across major, medium, and minor categories, officials have taken up a focused pre-monsoon action plan to clear silt and obstructions in a time-bound manner.

According to official data, Vijayawada’s drainage system spans a total of 1,184.3 km, comprising 82.54 km of major drains, 275.42 km of medium drains, and 826.34 km of minor drains. Given the network’s scale and the city’s vulnerability to heavy rains, the civic body prioritised desilting of key stretches prone to flooding and water stagnation during peak monsoon periods.

As part of the 2026 general desilting works, the corporation has taken up 163.22 km of major and medium drains in different areas of the city.

Of this, 75.84 km has been desilted, while works are progressing on the remaining 87.39 km. Officials stated that all ongoing works are scheduled to be completed by April 30, ensuring readiness ahead of the rainy season.

In Circle-I, a total of 30.15 km of drains have been identified for desilting, including 19.80 km of major drains and 10.35 km of medium drains.

So far, 14.52 km has been cleared, while 15.63 km is still pending. Key stretches include HB Colony, Nizam Gate, Atkinson School Road, CVR Flyover culverts, and surrounding localities, where silt accumulation has been affecting drainage.