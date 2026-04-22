VMC speeds up desilting ahead of monsoon

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intensified desilting across the city in preparation for the upcoming monsoon, aiming to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth drainage.
With an extensive drainage network spread across major, medium, and minor categories, officials have taken up a focused pre-monsoon action plan to clear silt and obstructions in a time-bound manner.
According to official data, Vijayawada’s drainage system spans a total of 1,184.3 km, comprising 82.54 km of major drains, 275.42 km of medium drains, and 826.34 km of minor drains. Given the network’s scale and the city’s vulnerability to heavy rains, the civic body prioritised desilting of key stretches prone to flooding and water stagnation during peak monsoon periods.
As part of the 2026 general desilting works, the corporation has taken up 163.22 km of major and medium drains in different areas of the city.
Of this, 75.84 km has been desilted, while works are progressing on the remaining 87.39 km. Officials stated that all ongoing works are scheduled to be completed by April 30, ensuring readiness ahead of the rainy season.
In Circle-I, a total of 30.15 km of drains have been identified for desilting, including 19.80 km of major drains and 10.35 km of medium drains.
So far, 14.52 km has been cleared, while 15.63 km is still pending. Key stretches include HB Colony, Nizam Gate, Atkinson School Road, CVR Flyover culverts, and surrounding localities, where silt accumulation has been affecting drainage.
Circle-II accounts for the largest share of works, with 88.15 km of drains taken up, including 59.08 km of major drains and 29.07 km of medium drains. Out of this, 38.50 km has been completed, while 49.65 km is yet to be desilted. Major routes such as MG Road, Eluru Road, Bandar Canal, and Gunadala areas are part of the ongoing operations, as these locations are historically prone to flooding during heavy rainfall.
In Circle-III, authorities have taken up 44.92 km of desilting works, comprising 33.99 km of major drains and 10.93 km of medium drains. So far, 22.82 km has been completed, with 22.11 km still pending.
Important stretches include Currency Nagar, Benz Circle surroundings, Patamata, Singh Nagar, and nearby areas, where timely desilting plays a key role in preventing urban flooding.
Notably, desilting operations in the past were often intensified ahead of the monsoon.
However, under the current government, authorities have been instructed to undertake desilting works at regular intervals of every two to three months, ensuring that drains remain clean and functional throughout the year rather than on a seasonal basis.
Speaking to TNIE, VMC Superintending Engineer Chandrasekhar said that special attention is being given to choke points, culverts, and canal junctions to ensure uninterrupted water flow. Field teams have been deployed extensively, with mechanised desilting being carried out in major drains.