Guntur police apprehend 15 persons in separate cricket betting cases

VIJAYAWADA: In a coordinated crackdown on illegal cricket betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Guntur police arrested 15 persons in two separate raids conducted by Lalapet and Old Guntur police stations.

Addressing a press conference at the district police office in Guntur on Thursday, SP Vakul Jindal said the district police has formed special teams to identify the betting gangs operating in the district in the wake of IPL season.

In the first case, under Lalapet police station limits, a raid was conducted late on April 22 following credible information about a group engaged in betting activities at a residence in Chakaligunta. Acting on instructions from senior officials, a police team led by circle inspector AV Shiva Prasad and sub-inspector Shaik Haseem apprehended 11 persons.

From the house, police officials seized 10 mobile phones and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash. A case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Police identified Islavat Jayaram Naik as the prime accused, who allegedly operated betting through online platforms such as “Royal Exchange” and “National Exchange.” He reportedly created user IDs for others and later shifted to cash-based betting operations in a shed.

In the second case, Old Guntur police station carried out a surprise raid in a rented house on Nandivelugu Road. Acting under the supervision of DSP Shaik Abdul Aziz, police arrested four individuals and seized Rs 75,000 in cash, three mobiles, and a betting ledger.

“The accused were placing bets on IPL matches through WhatsApp communication and phone calls, involving fancy and hitting bets linked to specific overs and match outcomes,” said the SP. He cautioned the public against engaging in betting activities.