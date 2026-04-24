Vijayawada Division earns Rs 10 crore during ticket-checking drive in April

VIJAYAWADA: In a historic achievement for South Central Railway (SCR), the Vijayawada Division has recorded unprecedented ticket-checking earnings of Rs 10 crore in April 2026. This remarkable feat marks the highest-ever monthly earnings from ticket checking by any single division across the entire SCR Zone.

Vijayawada Division reached the monumental earnings of Rs 10 crore as of April 22, 2026, with seven days remaining in the calendar month, setting a new zone-wide record for the highest monthly ticket checking revenue in the history of South Central Railway. This performance significantly surpasses the previous record of Rs 8.59 crore, which was achieved in October 2025.

Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, SCR lauded the dedicated efforts of the ticket checking staff and the commercial department for their unwavering commitment to curbing ticketless travel. “Our staff’s vigilance has not only secured railway revenue but also ensured a better experience for genuine passengers by discouraging irregular travel”, said the DRM.

The Division’s strategy involved a combination of fortress checks, and ambush checks, at key stations and onboard express and passenger trains. Vijayawada Division’s Ticket Checking Team under the leadership of ISR Murthy, Asst. Commercial Manager and guidance of B Prasantha Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, coordinated these efforts. DCM highlighted that the revenue was realised from penalties related to ticketless travel.

The Division continues to lead the Zone in commercial performance, recently closing the 2025-26 financial year with a record annual ticket checking collection of Rs 76.34 crore.