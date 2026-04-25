Attender booked in DA case, Anti-Corruption Bureau raids three sites in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a disproportionate assets case and carried out surprise raids at three locations belonging to Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao, Office Subordinate (Attender) working in the office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in Vijayawada on Friday.

The accused officer was earlier caught accepting a bribe amount of Rs 16,000 last October and there were allegations against him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

As part of the investigation, simultaneous searches were conducted at three locations including the residential premises of the accused. During the searches, incriminating material, including property documents, was seized. The properties unearthed include one building, one house site, approximately 760 grams of gold including 5 gold biscuits, approximately 7.8 kg of silver, bank balances of approximately Rs 22 lakh, some cash, valuable electronic gadgets, two motorcycles, and valuable household articles.

“The identified properties were held in the names of the accused, his wife, and son, and are all located in Vijayawada. Further searches are in progress,” as per ACB officials. The tainted officer Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao joined as an office subordinate in State Tax

Department in the year 1986 and has worked at several places in the erstwhile Krishna district and Vijayawada city. While he was working in the office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Governorpeta Circle, Vijayawada, he was caught by ACB officials while demanding and accepting bribe and was subsequently arrested. He obtained bail and is presently under suspension.

Citizens are urged to report instances of bribery or corruption to ACB officers or through toll-free No1064 or mobile number 9440440057 or email ID complaints-acb@ap.gov.in.