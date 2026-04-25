Vijayawada: Jack & Jill English Medium School Headmistress Swaroopa Rani given farewell

VIJAYAWADA: A graceful farewell function was organised at Jack & Jill English Medium School under the aegis of the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada Division, SCR to honour distinguished service of Headmistress, V Swaroopa Rani.

V Swaroopa Rani joined the institution on 9th July 2003 and has rendered over two decades of dedicated service. Beginning her journey as a Mother Teacher for LKG, she went on to serve as a Mathematics Teacher across various classes, later taking on administrative responsibilities. From 2009 onwards, she played a pivotal role as a 10th Class Mathematics Teacher, guiding students towards academic excellence.

In 2016, she assumed charge as Headmistress, leading the school with vision, discipline, and compassion. Throughout her tenure, she not only focused on academic development but also instilled core values such as kindness, leadership, and integrity among students.

Versha Sonakiya, President, SCRWWO expressed heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable service to the institution. The programme concluded with warm wishes for her continued good health, happiness, and success in future endeavours.