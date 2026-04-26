Annuity for LPS farmers from May 1

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana on Saturday reviewed with the officials on the land pooling in Amaravati.

During the meeting a decision was taken to credit annuity amount from May 1 for those farmers coming forward to land pooling. The land pooling process is continuing in seven villages for international sports city, inner ring road, railway line and railway station.

Narayana directed the officials to expedite the land pooling exercise. MLAs T Sravan Kumar and Bhashyam Praveen, CRDA Commissioner Vijayarama Raju were present.

The Minister also held a meeting with the agencies managing legacy waste and fresh waste and underscored the need for speedy removal of the legacy waste.