AC compressor blast sparks fire at Vijayawada bus station

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Sunday afternoon after an air-conditioner compressor blast triggered a brief fire and panic among passengers.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the departure block of the bus station, where flames suddenly erupted from an air-conditioning unit. Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit in the AC system led to the compressor blast, causing the fire to spread quickly within the section.

Passengers and staff present at the busy terminal were alarmed by the sudden blaze, leading to momentary chaos in the area. However, emergency response teams acted swiftly. Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control in a short time, preventing the fire from spreading further.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The timely intervention by the fire department averted a potential major mishap at one of the busiest transport hubs in the region.

Officials are assessing the extent of damage caused to the infrastructure and have initiated a detailed inspection of electrical systems at the bus station to prevent similar incidents in the future.