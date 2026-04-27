Official team reviews development works at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Expediting the construction and other development works marked under the temple master development plan, an official team reviewed the ongoing development works at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

The review began with a detailed presentation at the temple office attended by officials from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), Bengaluru, and the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPA), along with temple executive officer VK Seena Naik.

Key participants included master plan chief advisor and engineering expert Kondala Rao, Endowments Department Chief Engineer Shekhar, and executive engineers Koteswara Rao and Ramadevi, and other officials.

Officials held comprehensive discussions on multiple aspects of the temple’s master plan, including infrastructure upgrades and enhanced pilgrim amenities.

They reviewed the progress of key projects such as the prasadam potu (kitchen complex) and Anna Prasadam building, which are nearing completion. The team also inspected the ghat road to assess accessibility and safety measures for devotees travelling to the revered hill shrine.

Officials stated that the field inspection was aimed at expediting the implementation of the comprehensive master plan designed to enhance infrastructure, streamline pilgrim movement, and improve overall facilities. The plan focuses on providing a safe and convenient darshan experience for the thousands of devotees who visit the temple daily, especially during festivals like Navratri, when footfall surges significantly.

They added that reports from NIRM and SPA would play a key role in shaping the execution of the development plan and ensuring sustainable growth of temple premises.