Accident victim’s organs donated under Jeevandhan

VIJAYAWADA: A tragic road accident in Chilakaluripeta has led to a noble act of organ donation. Pedavalli Nageswara Rao, son of Aadi Narayana, met with an accident on April 23 while taking his child to an exam.

He was initially treated at a local hospital and later shifted to People’s Trauma Care Hospital, Guntur, on April 24. Despite treatment, his condition did not improve, and further investigations revealed bleeding in the brain.

He was subsequently moved to Manipal Hospitals for advanced care, but after a series of tests, doctors declared him brain dead on the evening of April 26. Following the consent of his father and family members, his organs were donated under the Jeevandhan programme.

Organ retrieval was conducted as per Jeevandhan rules under the supervision of Chairman Dr K Rambabu and Manipal Hospital Director Ramanjaneya Reddy. His liver and one kidney were transplanted to patients at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, while his corneas were sent to LV Prasad Eye Institute, Vijayawada.