AP Chambers hold mushroom cultivation meet

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) Central Zone Women’s Wing organised a ‘One-Day Workshop on Mushroom Cultivation’ in Guntur on Monday.

As part of its ongoing skill development initiative, AP Chambers has been conducting workshops designed to empower women and youth with practical skills that enhance income opportunities. Over the past year, the Chambers has successfully organised several sessions across the State.

The trainer for the workshop was B Jyotsna, proprietor of Srikara Integrated Agri Innovations, Hyderabad. Around 40 participants were trained in cultivating Oyster, Button, and Milky Mushrooms.

The key takeaways included the ‘waste-to-wealth’ approach using paddy straw, the importance of sterilisation, and maintaining optimal temperatures. Additionally, a buy-back opportunity was shared, offering participants a reliable market linkage and added assurance for their produce.