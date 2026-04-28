AP delegation visits Singapore Police hub, reviews security technologies

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Ministers from Andhra Pradesh visited the Police Operations Command Centre at New Phoenix Park in Singapore on Monday.

The Police Operations Command Centre, functioning under Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs, is considered a critical hub for maintaining law and order and ensuring internal security.

During the visit, officials explained to the Ministers on how the centre acts as a coordination hub during emergencies, disasters, and security threats by bringing together multiple government agencies, including the police and civil defence. The Ministers observed how Singapore leverages real-time monitoring through an extensive network of cameras and sensors installed across the city. Officials explained the use of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics in detecting and preventing crime, as well as enabling swift response during emergency situations. The system also plays a key role in tackling issues such as drug trafficking and terrorism.