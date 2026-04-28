BJP Mahila Morcha protests delay in Women’s Bill in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP Mahila Morcha staged a fiery protest in the heart of Vijayawada on Monday, holding a torchlight rally from the stadium to Seetharampuram Centre, condemning the Congress party’s role in stalling the Women’s Reservation Bill.
Led by BJP State general secretary Saligram Lakshmi Prasanna, women activists raised slogans against the opposition, accusing Congress of betraying the aspirations of women.
“Congress conspired to block the bill that could have fulfilled a decades‑long dream. Women across the country will teach them a lesson,” she declared.
State Secretary Boddu Nagalakshmi warned that women would respond to the Congress alliance at the ballot box, while SVK Padmaja, NTR district Mahila Morcha president, said the opposition must take responsibility for denying women of their rightful share in politics.
Leaders alleged that Congress and its allies were using women only as vote banks, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown respect by introducing the Women’s reservation bill.
The rally saw participation from a wide range of BJP women leaders including Nagamalleswari, Paladugu Subhashini, Chigurupati Lakshmi, Kambhampati Madhavi, Sirisha, CH Shiva Lalitha, Sharmila Kathoon, Shakeela Begum, MVK Padmaja, Ratna Kumari, Erra Sunitha, Swaroopa Rani, Dr Durga Sri Lakshmi, Pole Shanti, and Kalluri Srivani.
Torchlight demonstrations and slogans marked the protest, which leaders described as part of a nationwide campaign to highlight Congress’s “anti‑women stance.”