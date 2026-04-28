BJP Mahila Morcha protests delay in Women’s Bill in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP Mahila Morcha staged a fiery protest in the heart of Vijayawada on Monday, holding a torchlight rally from the stadium to Seetharampuram Centre, condemning the Congress party’s role in stalling the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Led by BJP State general secretary Saligram Lakshmi Prasanna, women activists raised slogans against the opposition, accusing Congress of betraying the aspirations of women.

“Congress conspired to block the bill that could have fulfilled a decades‑long dream. Women across the country will teach them a lesson,” she declared.