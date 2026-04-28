Mushroom biz profitable round the year in AP: Expert

Around 40 participants were trained in cultivating Oyster, Button, and Milky Mushrooms. The key takeaways included the ‘waste-to-wealth’ approach using paddy straw, the importance of sterilisation, and maintaining optimal temperatures.

Additionally, a buy-back opportunity was shared, offering participants a reliable market linkage and added assurance for their produce. The trainer emphasised that as mushroom farming has low land requirements and high nutritional value, it is a profitable year-round business for local farmers.

The objective of the workshop was to enable women and youth to explore avenues for self-employment and entrepreneurship. It was executed by AP Chambers Central Zone Vice Chairperson Sakku Madhavi, Central Zone Women’s Wing Chairperson Mamatha Rayapati, and the Women’s Wing Committee members. The workshop was organised with the support of Purnachandra Foundation, VVIT University, and Aaditri Properties.