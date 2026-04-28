No shortage of fuel in NTR district, says Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha asserted that diesel and petrol supply across the district is returning to normal after temporary disruptions caused by panic buying triggered by rumours of a fuel shortage.
Addressing a press conference, collector Lakshmisha and NTR district commissioner of police SV Rajashekhar Babu urged the public not to believe false information and warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation.
Collector said fuel supply through 186 petrol bunks in the district is adequate, with oil companies ensuring regular replenishment. He clarified that rumours about a shortage and possible price hikes led consumers to purchase fuel beyond their daily needs, resulting in unusual rush and long queues at filling stations.
Officials noted that oil companies are supplying around 3 lakh litres of petrol and over 5 lakh litres of diesel daily, and have agreed to increase supply by an additional 10 percent, if required.
CP SV Rajashekhar Babu said cybercrime authorities are tracking those spreading rumours on social media, and legal action will be initiated against offenders.
Joint Collector S Ilakkiya added that priority is being given to critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and emergency services. Authorities expressed confidence that fuel sales will fully stabilise within next couple of days.
Special teams comprising revenue, police, and other department officials have been deployed to monitor stock, distribution, and consumption at the ground level.