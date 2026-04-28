No shortage of fuel in NTR district, says Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha asserted that diesel and petrol supply across the district is returning to normal after temporary disruptions caused by panic buying triggered by rumours of a fuel shortage.

Addressing a press conference, collector Lakshmisha and NTR district commissioner of police SV Rajashekhar Babu urged the public not to believe false information and warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation.

Collector said fuel supply through 186 petrol bunks in the district is adequate, with oil companies ensuring regular replenishment. He clarified that rumours about a shortage and possible price hikes led consumers to purchase fuel beyond their daily needs, resulting in unusual rush and long queues at filling stations.