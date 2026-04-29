Vigil exposes malpractices in NTR University exams

VIJAYAWADA: Strict surveillance at NTR University of Health Sciences has exposed widespread malpractice during ongoing annual medical examinations.

The university’s newly established Integrated Command Control system, equipped with advanced cameras, has caught 20 students attempting to cheat using slips of paper, mobile phones, and smart watches. Officials reported that 14 male and six female students were apprehended across MBBS, PG, Dental, and Ayush streams.

On Tuesday alone, three students—two from Homoeopathy and one from Ayurveda—were caught red-handed. Controller of Examinations Srikant confirmed that of the 20 cases, 16 involved slips, two smart watches, and two mobile phones.

Registrar Sai Sudheer stated that a special committee will review the cases, with penalties ranging up to two years’ debarment depending on severity.

The Command Control Room is connected to 540 cameras installed across 28 medical, nine dental, and seven Ayush colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Surveillance staff monitor student movements in real time and alert observers inside exam halls when malpractice is suspected. This system, introduced in January, has already proven effective in ensuring transparency in exam conduct.