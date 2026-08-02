Australian delegation explores collaboration opportunities in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Australian Assistant Minister for International Education, Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, Julian Hill, along with a delegation, visited Amaravati on Saturday to review development plans and explore future collaboration opportunities.

The delegation toured the APCRDA headquarters at Rayapudi, where they were welcomed by Industries Minister TG Bharat, APCRDA Commissioner V Vijaya Rama Raju, and senior officials. Discussions focused on Amaravati’s integrated development vision, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education and sports infrastructure.

The Commissioner briefed the team at the Amaravati Integrated Command Control Centre (AICCC) on the city’s master plan, ongoing projects, and advanced technologies.

The delegation expressed appreciation for the city’s comprehensive planning and noted strong potential for international collaboration, especially in education and sports. Members of the Australian delegation included Minister Julian Hill, Consul-General Silai Zaki, Cameron Green, Damien Oliver, George Thiveos, Alison Musgrove, and Steven Biddle.