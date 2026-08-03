NTR Collector calls for terrace gardens to build healthier and greener society

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Sunday urged families to adopt terrace gardening to ensure access to fresh, safe food and contribute to environmental protection.

He was the chief guest at the 5th anniversary of City of Terrace Gardens (CTG), attended by more than 450 members, gardening enthusiasts and environmentalists.

Lakshmisha praised CTG’s green initiatives, noting terrace gardens provide organic vegetables, leafy greens and fruits while instilling environmental responsibility in children. “Growing plants at home lays the foundation for a healthy future and a green society,” he said. The Collector inspected artworks made from waste materials and commended artist Haseena’s creativity.

He suggested schools and colleges hold recycling competitions to foster awareness and artistic skills. Senior gardeners and CTG members, including Balijepalli Venugopala Rao and Varalakshmi, Pagadala Subhash Babu and Mutyala Eshwari, A Venkateswara Rao and Vijayalakshmi, and young gardener K Srinivas, were felicitated.

CTG admins PVD Nageswara Rao and Sheikh Afzal also participated. The event was organised by the I&PR Department, NTR District.