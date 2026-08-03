SIT issues public notice for fourth accused in Gade Sai Krishna case

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna has intensified its efforts by issuing a public notice seeking information on absconding accused Gulivindala Suresh, the fourth suspect in the case.

According to the notice, Suresh, son of Adinarayana, is a 40‑year‑old resident of Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. The SIT said he has been deliberately evading arrest since the case was registered.

Special police teams have been deployed to trace his movements, with extensive search operations underway.

Investigators appealed to the public to share credible information about his whereabouts, places he frequents or possible hideouts, stressing that even small details could aid his arrest. The SIT warned that knowingly sheltering, concealing or assisting an absconding accused is a punishable offence. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found helping him evade arrest.

Citizens have been urged to contact the nearest police station or dial emergency helplines 100 or 112. Officials assured informants their identities would remain confidential to encourage cooperation.