Government will set timeframe for Amaravati land pooling, says Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Assuring that safeguarding farmers’ interests remains the primary objective of capital region development, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Monday announced that the State government will set a fixed time limit to complete the land pooling process for key infrastructure projects in Amaravati.

The MA&UD Minister, along with Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, Guntur District Collector A Srikant Varma (Sai Kanth Varma), and Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava, chaired a crucial consultation meeting with farmers from Tadikonda, Mothadaka, and Kantheru villages at the Shankaran Hall in the Guntur Collectorate. APCRDA Additional Commissioners Bhargav Teja and Karthik, along with DRO Khajavali, were also present.

The meeting focused on acquiring land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for the proposed Amaravati railway line, railway station, and Inner Ring Road.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Narayana stated that farmers from Tadikonda and Mothadaka have agreed in principle to hand over their lands under LPS, while Kantheru farmers have requested additional time to hold internal discussions within their village before conveying their decision.

“We are carrying out these infrastructure projects while fully protecting the interests of the local farming community. Based on the requests made by the farmers today, we will fix a definite timeframe for the land pooling process to ensure clarity and avoid delays,” Narayana said.