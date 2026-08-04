Lenin Centre shops set for relocation

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has identified alternative sites for relocating 258 shops along the Ryves Canal bund at Lenin Centre ahead of an eviction drive ordered by the High Court.

While civic authorities maintain the exercise is aimed at clearing encroachments, restoring pedestrian access and protecting the canal, traders fear the move could permanently alter one of the city’s busiest retail pockets.

As part of the rehabilitation process, the VMC has identified three locations where the affected shopkeepers can relocate, with notices already served asking them to choose their preferred site.

According to a VMC town planning official, who spoke to TNIE on condition of anonymity, the affected stretch extends from the MRO office to Alankar Theatre and from Linen Statue along the Ryves Canal bund. A joint survey carried out by the irrigation, revenue, town survey and VMC town planning departments found permanent commercial structures on the canal bund, obstruction of adjoining footpath and discharge of wastewater into the canal.

“The High Court directed that while the encroachments have to be cleared, the livelihood of the occupants should not be disturbed. Accordingly, we have identified the nearest possible locations so that business activity can continue,” the official said.

The three proposed relocation sites are opposite the Press Club along the canal bund, near D-Mart at Samba Murthy Road and beneath the Singh Nagar flyover. Officials said traders shifting to these locations will be permitted to operate through temporary vending arrangements such as pushcarts, as permanent structures will not be allowed.