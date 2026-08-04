NTR police review Dasara security at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district commissioner of police (CP) SV Rajashekhara Babu along with the Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam VK Seena Naik inspected the temple premises in the wake of upcoming Dasara festivities on Monday.

The CP along with other police carried out inspection at Durga ghat, Ghat road, under construction in Kanaka Durga Nagar and other places.

The inspection was aimed at ensuring a peaceful and hassle-free pilgrimage for thousands of devotees expected to visit the temple during the festival. The CP and officials toured the temple premises to assess security measures and identify areas requiring additional attention.