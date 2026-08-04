Rs 10 crore compensation for Guntur Channel Extension Project oustees

VIJAYAWADA: The State government released the third instalment of compensation amounting to Rs 10 crore to farmers who surrendered land for the Guntur Channel Extension Project, taking the total compensation disbursed so far to Rs 38.12 crore, said Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

He said the latest instalment had been credited to the bank accounts of 37 farmers from GG Palem and Ravipadu villages. He said release of funds was made possible through his continuous follow-up with the government to ensure timely compensation for farmers.

He said the government had earlier released Rs 10.54 crore in the first instalment and Rs 17.58 crore in the second instalment, taking the cumulative compensation to Rs 28.12 crore before the latest disbursal. With the release of another Rs 10 crore, the total compensation paid has increased to Rs 38.12 crore.

The total compensation payable for land acquired for the project is Rs 70.17 crore. With Rs 38.12 crore released, about 54 per cent of compensation has been disbursed. Chandrasekhar assured that Rs 32.05 crore would be released at the earliest.

The completion of the Guntur Channel Extension Project, he added, would improve irrigation facilities and provide significant benefits to agriculture in the region.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for facilitating the release of compensation and reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the payments.