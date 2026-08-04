World Bank and Asian Development Bank delegations review safety measures in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: As part of a three-day visit, a delegation from the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the People’s Capital Amaravati on Monday. The visit commenced with a review meeting held at the APCRDA Headquarters, Rayapudi, with officials of the Environmental and Social Management Unit (ESMU).

During the meeting, the WB and ADB team reviewed the safety practices being followed at labour camps established by contractors engaged in various capital city construction projects.

Discussions also focused on the implementation of environmental and social safeguards, occupational health and safety standards, and compliance with safety protocols across the Amaravati Capital City area.

Director, Social Development Wing, Velugoti Ramulu, Chief Strategy Officer Adusumilli Uma, and other APCRDA officials took part in the meeting.

The WB and ADB team provided several recommendations on the implementation of environmental and social safeguard measures and explained the respective roles and responsibilities of APCRDA, ADCL, PgMC and PMC in ensuring effective implementation.

Subsequently, the WB and ADB delegation visited various project sites across Amaravati Capital City. The team inspected the safety measures being implemented at the construction sites and offered suggestions to officials and representatives of the contracting agencies for further strengthening safety standards.

The delegation also reviewed the training programmes being conducted for construction workers and emphasised the importance of the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).