Andhra Pradesh HC directs CID to investigate Gandiva Project funds case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to take action in accordance with law against those allegedly involved in the misuse of funds under the Gandiva Project.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice M Balaji passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association President RK Purushottam.

The petitioner alleged misuse of sanctioned funds by the Athletics Association and Venkata Raghava Enterprises.

Government Pleader A Jayanthi said a preliminary inquiry by the Chittoor SP revealed prima facie irregularities. The Bench asked CID to examine the report and file a status report. The matter was adjourned to next month.