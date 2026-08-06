APCRDA holds Sabhas on Amaravati road plans

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Amaravati Master Plan, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted Village Sabha meetings in Ananthavaram and Nekkallu under the West Central-1 Grid on Wednesday.

The sessions were aimed at preparing the Village Circulation Plan and Village Integration Plan, while creating awareness among residents about the proposed road circulation.

Special Deputy Collector P Padmavathi explained how existing village roads would be integrated with the Land Pooling Scheme network and outlined measures to meet future connectivity needs. Officials informed villagers about ongoing surveys to map current road patterns and LPS networks, noting that the data would help design circulation plans.

Villagers actively participated, offering suggestions, which APCRDA assured would be considered before finalising the plans. The authority said similar meetings will be held across all capital villages in a phased manner, with participation from Special Deputy Collectors, planning and development officials, and technical experts.

APCRDA appealed to residents to take part in these meetings and share their views. According to the schedule, the next Village Sabha sessions will be held on August 6 at Sakamuru at 11:00 AM and at Inavolu at 2:30 PM.