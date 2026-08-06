High Court exposes baseless YSRCP claims on Mega DSC recruitment: Pattabhi

VIJAYAWADA: AP Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram on Wednesday said the High Court has once again exposed the ‘baseless allegations’ made by the YSRCP against the NDA government and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh over the Mega DSC recruitment process.

Speaking at the TDP headquarters, he said the verdict proved the accusations were driven by political frustration rather than facts, as the coalition government fulfilled its promise of conducting the Mega DSC and providing jobs to thousands of aspiring teachers.

Pattabhi Ram alleged that during its 2019–2024 tenure, the YSRCP repeatedly promised DSC notifications but failed to fill vacancies, leaving lakhs of unemployed youth disappointed. In contrast, he said the NDA government honoured its election pledge immediately after assuming office.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu signed the Mega DSC file as his first official decision after taking oath, and G.O. Ms. No. 27 was issued the next day to fill 16,347 teacher posts. Appointment orders have already been given to 15,941, nearly half of them women.

He said 7,955 women, accounting for 49.9 per cent of appointments, secured jobs through merit.

He accused the YSRCP of causing mental stress to successful candidates by making repeated allegations without evidence. Referring to recent High Court proceedings, he said petitioners failed to produce documents or identify beneficiaries, exposing the weakness of their claims. He added the recruitment was conducted with full transparency under Lokesh’s leadership.