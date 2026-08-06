Kolusu Parthasarathy unveils Press Club Amaravati logo, website

VIJAYAWADA: Unveiling the new logo and dynamic website of the Press Club Amaravati on Wednesday morning, Minister for Information & Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy expressed his vision for the club to achieve top national standing in both design and core substance.

General Secretary Chigurupati Satish Babu presented the proposed building design for Press Club Amaravati to the Minister via laptop, explaining that it has been conceptualised to match the world-class capital city vision.

Designed to accommodate national and international media representatives, political leaders, and dignitaries, the state-of-the-art complex will feature modern libraries, conference halls, dedicated journalist workspaces, auditoriums, guest housing, community halls, and sports courts to support journalists and their families.

Satish Babu noted that while the Chandigarh Press Club in Punjab currently leads the nation in amenities, the Press Club Amaravati aims to set a new national benchmark. Applauding the initiatives, Minister Parthasarathy commended student designers K Vishnu Priya and U Varun for their creative work on the logo and website, while suggesting that the building design include commercial rental space to generate monthly revenue for member welfare.

Addressing the long-pending housing issues faced by journalists, Minister Parthasarathy assured that the government would bring the matter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s attention to find a lasting solution. Satish Babu briefed the Minister that leaders of the Amaravati Accredited Journalists Mutually Aided Co-operative Housing Society Limited recently consulted legal experts, paving the way to resolve pending journalist housing issues statewide.