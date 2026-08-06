Kondapalli Srinivas pushes SHG products under ‘Swayam AP’

VIJAYAWADA: MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas on Wednesday said the State government is exploring all avenues to introduce 65 products manufactured by Self-Help Group women into the market under the Swayam AP brand.

Srinivas directed officials to coordinate with the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society to identify export opportunities for SHG products and explore import options for raw materials needed by entrepreneurs.

He also asked officials to examine the feasibility of launching solar-powered mobile laundry units based on electric vehicle technology and promote them as institutional enterprises under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Reviewing progress towards the government’s target of establishing business, service and industrial enterprises through five lakh women, hesaid implementation should be accelerated in line with CM Naidu’s vision of ‘One Family – One Entrepreneur’.