Special Investigation Team produces suspended CI in Sai case

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged custodial death of 24-year-old Gade Sai Krishna on Wednesday produced suspended Circle Inspector SSVV Nagaraju before the Vijayawada court after completing his seven-day police custody.

Nagaraju was taken to Government General Hospital for a mandatory medical check before being remanded to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison under judicial custody.

The SIT had questioned him about Sai Krishna’s alleged illegal detention, disappearance, death, and the role of other police personnel. Investigators also examined his handling of evidence, but sources said he failed to give satisfactory answers.

Meanwhile, the court granted SIT permission to take four constables — Ashok, Nani, Baburao and Sambayya — into five-day custody. Officers were instructed not to use coercive methods and to ensure transparency during questioning.

The Sai Krishna case has drawn Statewide attention, prompting the government to form the SIT. Investigators have examined police personnel, forensic and electronic evidence, CCTV footage and records to establish the sequence of events, determine responsibility and verify allegations of evidence destruction.