World Bank delegation assesses safety in Amaravati Capital City Project

VIJAYAWADA: The joint delegation from the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) continued their three-day review of the Amaravati Capital City Project on Wednesday, holding extensive discussions with senior Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials at the headquarters in Rayapudi.

During the second day of meetings, the multilateral funding team conducted a detailed evaluation of occupational health and safety (OHS) compliance for construction workers, environmental and social safeguard mandates, and road safety protocols across project sites. Reviewing the Capacity

Strengthening and Environmental & Social Management Plan (C-ESMP), the delegation emphasised conducting refresher OHS training sessions for contractors, Project Management Consultants (PMCs), and technical experts to ensure adherence to global standards.

The joint team also assessed the progress of land pooling and acquisition across capital region villages, while reviewing the Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM) established to address concerns raised by local farmers and residents.

Further discussions centred on projects under the Amaravati Green Infrastructure Corporation Limited (AGICL), proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) ventures, and the development of green buffer zones and parks managed by the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited.

APCRDA Director (Social Development) Velugoti Ramulu and Director (Lands) K.S. Bhagyarekha were among the senior officials present.